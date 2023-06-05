PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,242 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 511.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 104.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR stock opened at $80.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.61 and its 200-day moving average is $78.92.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $8,900,173.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBKR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Articles

