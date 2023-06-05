New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

AMPH stock opened at $46.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.77. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $442,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $442,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 5,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $215,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,446.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,082. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

