New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $399,000 Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Avient by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Avient by 398.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Avient by 123.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Avient by 74.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avient Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of Avient stock opened at $39.44 on Monday. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $52.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Avient Cuts Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.16 million. Avient had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avient currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Avient

(Get Rating)

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Further Reading

