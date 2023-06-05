MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Stake Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MP. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 22.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in MP Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 53.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in MP Materials by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MP Materials by 29.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MP shares. TheStreet lowered MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.13.

MP Materials Stock Up 5.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE:MP opened at $22.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.50. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.70. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $42.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.94.

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.78 per share, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,476 shares in the company, valued at $641,987.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $14,057,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,561,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.78 per share, with a total value of $108,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,987.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 26,000 shares of company stock worth $558,940. 33.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

