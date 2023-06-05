MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,977,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,077,000 after buying an additional 497,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,411,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,678,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after purchasing an additional 533,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,673,000 after purchasing an additional 163,400 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MP has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Northland Securities cut shares of MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.13.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

Shares of MP opened at $22.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average is $27.94. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $42.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,135.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.21 per share, with a total value of $212,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,135.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $14,057,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,561,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $558,940 in the last 90 days. 33.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

