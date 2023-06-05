John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Position Cut by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 265,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 3.6 %

In related news, EVP Matthew Leavy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $167,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,259.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLY opened at $38.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.97. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $54.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -224.76 and a beta of 1.03.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $491.37 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is -817.65%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

Featured Articles

