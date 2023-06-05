Golden Star Acquisition Co. Unit’s Quiet Period To End on June 12th (NASDAQ:GODNU)

Golden Star Acquisition Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:GODNU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, June 12th. Golden Star Acquisition Co. Unit had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 2nd. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Golden Star Acquisition Co. Unit’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GODNU opened at $10.29 on Monday. Golden Star Acquisition Co. Unit has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $10.29.

