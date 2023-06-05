Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,146,000 after buying an additional 81,342 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Generac by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,152,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,394,000 after purchasing an additional 276,082 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 1.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 560,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 492,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,555,000 after purchasing an additional 236,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens upped their price target on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.77.

Insider Activity

Generac Price Performance

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $547,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,719,501.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $114.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $299.85.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

