Erayak Power Solution Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RAYA) Lock-Up Period Will End on June 12th

Erayak Power Solution Group’s (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, June 12th. Erayak Power Solution Group had issued 3,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 14th. The total size of the offering was $12,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of Erayak Power Solution Group’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Erayak Power Solution Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:RAYA opened at $1.85 on Monday. Erayak Power Solution Group has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Erayak Power Solution Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Erayak Power Solution Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Erayak Power Solution Group

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products.

See Also

