EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 13,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $43.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $55.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.98%.

EPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Further Reading

