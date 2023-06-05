ECARX (ECX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, June 12th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ECARX Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ECX opened at $7.85 on Monday. ECARX has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ECARX in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ECARX Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ECARX stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ECARX Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:ECX Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 599,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned approximately 1.60% of ECARX as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

ECARX Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and delivery of vehicle technology. Its products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set, operating system and software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Shanghai, China with an additional office in Europe.

