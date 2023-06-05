ECARX (ECX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, June 12th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ECARX Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of ECX opened at $7.85 on Monday. ECARX has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ECARX in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ECARX Company Profile
ECARX Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and delivery of vehicle technology. Its products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set, operating system and software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Shanghai, China with an additional office in Europe.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ECARX (ECX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for ECARX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECARX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.