ECARX (ECX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 12th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ECARX Price Performance
Shares of ECX stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68. ECARX has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $11.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ECARX in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
Institutional Trading of ECARX
About ECARX
ECARX Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and delivery of vehicle technology. Its products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set, operating system and software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Shanghai, China with an additional office in Europe.
