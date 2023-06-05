ECARX (ECX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 12th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ECARX Price Performance

Shares of ECX stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68. ECARX has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $11.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ECARX in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of ECARX

About ECARX

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ECARX stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ECARX Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:ECX Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of ECARX as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

ECARX Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and delivery of vehicle technology. Its products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set, operating system and software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Shanghai, China with an additional office in Europe.

