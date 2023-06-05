Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 8,639 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,130,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.73% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $23,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 563,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after buying an additional 114,816 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BSIG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BSIG opened at $22.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.53. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 179.03% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $91.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.20 million. Research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 1.91%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Quant and Solutions segment. The Quant and Solutions segment involves leveraging data and technology in a computational, factor-based investment process across a range of asset classes and geographies, including Global, non-U.S., emerging markets, and managed volatility equities, as well as multi-asset products.

