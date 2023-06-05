Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919,403 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 69,089 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.74% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $21,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 300.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $69,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 31,640 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $752,082.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,833.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,272 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $690,798.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,765,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 31,640 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $752,082.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,833.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,183 shares of company stock worth $2,127,716. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 3.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $21.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $748.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.81. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $30.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a positive return on equity of 62.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, Belbuca, and Symproic.

See Also

