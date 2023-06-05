Creative Planning Sells 5,397 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,530,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,175,000 after purchasing an additional 27,085 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,325,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,581,000 after purchasing an additional 146,162 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,116,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after purchasing an additional 84,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 510,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,386,000 after purchasing an additional 110,891 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

EWL opened at $47.19 on Monday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $48.94. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.82.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

