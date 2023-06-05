Creative Planning Sells 1,055 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Creative Planning lessened its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,406 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 8,691.3% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 495,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In other news, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,846.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,846.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $60,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,776.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $309,411 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 6.2 %

SNV stock opened at $29.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.40. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNV. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.88.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

