Creative Planning Raises Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Creative Planning increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $38.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.67. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

