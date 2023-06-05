Creative Planning Raises Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HBI stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.72. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $11.93.
HBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.60.
Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.
