Creative Planning Purchases 2,188 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

Shares of HWM opened at $45.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

