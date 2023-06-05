Creative Planning Increases Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Creative Planning increased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in International Paper by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in International Paper by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 576.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $30.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $48.00.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on IP shares. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

