Creative Planning Increases Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Hologic by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HOLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $79.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.80. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

