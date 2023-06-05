Creative Planning Has $1.37 Million Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 0.7 %

AAP stock opened at $67.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.27 and a twelve month high of $212.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.32 and a 200-day moving average of $134.77. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.42.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.