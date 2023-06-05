Creative Planning Buys 2,192 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2,432.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

SHEN opened at $19.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The stock has a market cap of $999.98 million, a P/E ratio of -180.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the Broadband and Tower segments.

