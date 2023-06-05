Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,133 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

SEA Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SEA stock opened at $59.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.74 and its 200-day moving average is $67.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $93.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.