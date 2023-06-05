Creative Planning Acquires 7,380 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Edward Jones raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB opened at $49.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $72.24. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

