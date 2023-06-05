Creative Planning Acquires 5,818 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HE. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 326.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $392,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,447 shares in the company, valued at $919,356.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Up 3.5 %

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $36.79 on Monday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $44.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

