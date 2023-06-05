Bank of America Corp DE Has $83.79 Million Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,163,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108,700 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in UDR were worth $83,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UDR. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,674 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 6,650.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 878,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,621,000 after purchasing an additional 865,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in UDR by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,264,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,178,000 after purchasing an additional 806,728 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $41.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 560.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UDR. Barclays dropped their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.97.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

