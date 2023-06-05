Bank of America Corp DE Has $82.41 Million Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 683,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,456 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $82,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWY. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,476,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,119,000 after buying an additional 93,481 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 824,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,412,000 after purchasing an additional 169,062 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 773,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,184,000 after purchasing an additional 51,441 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 650,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 359,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWY opened at $152.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.63. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $152.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

