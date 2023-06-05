Bank of America Corp DE Has $80.57 Million Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 243,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,506 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $80,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,963,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on RE. Raymond James increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $343.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $394.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $366.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.51.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 43.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Further Reading

