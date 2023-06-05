Bank of America Corp DE Has $80.03 Million Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 408.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,875,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,112,649 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $80,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Macy’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 154,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Trading Up 12.1 %

M opened at $15.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.81.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on M shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.45.

Macy’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.