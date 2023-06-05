Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CFO Sells $24,606.00 in Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) CFO Francis Laurencio sold 2,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $24,606.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,269. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ATOM stock opened at $8.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $211.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.16. Atomera Incorporated has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Atomera by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Atomera by 533.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 150.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atomera during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Atomera during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 31.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Atomera from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in November 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

