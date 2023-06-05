Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CFO Sells $24,606.00 in Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) CFO Francis Laurencio sold 2,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $24,606.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,269. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Atomera Stock Performance
Shares of ATOM stock opened at $8.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $211.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.16. Atomera Incorporated has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $15.10.
Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atomera
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Atomera from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.
Atomera Company Profile
Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in November 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.
Further Reading
