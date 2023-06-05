American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.20.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $227.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $251.26.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 29.18%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

