American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,460,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 3.6 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.93.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $86.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $86.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.99.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.57) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

