American International Group Inc. Sells 7,187 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,187 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 23,252,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,168 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 176.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,040 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,155,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,856 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,872,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,689 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.60.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Hanesbrands stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.72. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $11.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

