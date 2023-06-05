American International Group Inc. Sells 1,352 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG opened at $38.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $39.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average of $35.67.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Further Reading

