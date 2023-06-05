American International Group Inc. Sells 1,029 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Argus dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $18.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 383.35%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

