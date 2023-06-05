American International Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 283.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,089 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 302.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 348,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after purchasing an additional 261,515 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Lwmg LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at $1,267,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ TECH opened at $83.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.04. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $99.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

