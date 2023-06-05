American International Group Inc. Grows Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ESAB were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESAB. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 62,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 44,201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ESAB by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,980,000 after buying an additional 365,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in ESAB by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ESAB

In related news, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $118,527.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,838.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $118,527.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,838.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $233,895.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESAB Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE:ESAB opened at $63.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. ESAB Co. has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.38.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $664.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.50 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 7.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. ESAB’s payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ESAB from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. CL King began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ESAB from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ESAB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

ESAB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

See Also

