Amalgamated Bank Sells 160 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,198 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after buying an additional 568,929 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,949,000 after buying an additional 196,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after buying an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,550,000 after buying an additional 140,410 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,001,000 after purchasing an additional 126,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 73 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $678.79 per share, with a total value of $49,551.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,566.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 73 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $678.79 per share, with a total value of $49,551.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,566.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 165 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,860,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 473 shares of company stock worth $309,552 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,298.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,094.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $867.94. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $505.84 and a 52-week high of $1,345.44. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

