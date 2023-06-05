Amalgamated Bank Purchases 51,382 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 282,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,382 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,459,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,945,000 after acquiring an additional 804,077 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,650,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,483 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,608,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,798,000 after purchasing an additional 499,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 69.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,931,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $7.18 on Monday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

