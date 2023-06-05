Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 453.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,053,233. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $66.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.63. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.55%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

