Amalgamated Bank Has $1.85 Million Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 192.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,934,000 after purchasing an additional 422,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,085,000 after acquiring an additional 354,372 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 295,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,732,000 after acquiring an additional 163,522 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 9,772.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 157,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after acquiring an additional 155,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,448,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,441,000 after acquiring an additional 77,255 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PZZA shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $71.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.32. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $97.78.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Further Reading

