Amalgamated Bank Buys Shares of 96,769 RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 96,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RXO. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,016,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,277,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,584,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,372,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

RXO Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE RXO opened at $22.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.85. RXO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. RXO’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RXO shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on RXO from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen started coverage on RXO in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of RXO from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RXO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

