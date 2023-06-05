Amalgamated Bank Acquires 927 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after acquiring an additional 466,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,407,000 after buying an additional 73,168 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,504,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,552,000 after buying an additional 1,269,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,270,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,182,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,190,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,611,000 after buying an additional 126,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $35.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.70. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $28.69 and a one year high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.58%.

FHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $388,578.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,036,979.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $38,799.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,579.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $388,578.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,569 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,979.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,235 shares of company stock worth $6,151,618. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

