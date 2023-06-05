Amalgamated Bank Acquires 815 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in NewMarket by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $409.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.48. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $280.28 and a 12 month high of $409.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

