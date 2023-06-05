Amalgamated Bank Acquires 30,260 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,260 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. State Street Corp raised its stake in Under Armour by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,406 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,478,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Under Armour by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after buying an additional 1,422,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,655,000 after buying an additional 1,109,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,918,000 after buying an additional 1,017,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Under Armour

In other news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $98,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 482,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,424.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $7.84 on Monday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UAA. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Williams Trading upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other. The company was founded by Kevin A.

