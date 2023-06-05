4,678 Shares in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 9.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 394,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 32,450 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 2.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 129.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in Ducommun by 24.4% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ducommun from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ducommun from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ducommun Stock Performance

Ducommun Profile

Shares of DCO stock opened at $43.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.39. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.89 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $531.09 million, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defense, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems segments. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

