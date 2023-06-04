Waddell & Associates LLC Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2023

Waddell & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 609,669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,369,000 after purchasing an additional 323,054 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 72,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,635,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $641,343,000 after buying an additional 21,480 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 169,532 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,241,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 118,780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $124.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 295.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total transaction of $776,563.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,222,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,687. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.52.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.