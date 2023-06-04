Waddell & Associates LLC Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Waddell & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 609,669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,369,000 after purchasing an additional 323,054 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 72,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,635,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $641,343,000 after buying an additional 21,480 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 169,532 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,241,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 118,780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $124.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 295.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total transaction of $776,563.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,222,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,687. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.52.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.