Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,874 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYNH. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 898.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 790.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Trading Up 0.0 %

SYNH stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Syneos Health Profile

SYNH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

