Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $755,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $70.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.09. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $70.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

